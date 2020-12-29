News
Artsakh emergency service: Azerbaijanis did not allow search and rescue squad to leave for Fizuli
Artsakh emergency service: Azerbaijanis did not allow search and rescue squad to leave for Fizuli
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Three search and rescue squads were not allowed to leave for the Fizuli region Tuesday. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"According to the preliminary agreement, the search and rescue group had left for Fizuli today, but the Azerbaijanis did not allow them to carry out search operations there. Currently, search operations are in progress in [the] Hadrut, Jabrayil, Kubatlu, Zangelan [regions of Artsakh], and near Khndzoresk village of Syunik Province [of Armenia]," Tadevosyan added.

According to him, the bodies of 1,111 fallen Armenian servicemen had been retrieved so far

To note, the Azerbaijanis on Monday had not permitted three search and rescue teams to enter Hadrut.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
