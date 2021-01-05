News
Artsakh president and Armenia minister discuss help to Karabakh people
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan received Tuesday the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Mesrop Arakelyan.

Harutyunyan and Mesropyan discussed issues related to the solution of social issues of Artsakh residents who were left homeless after the war and found temporary refuge in Armenia. 

Harutyunyan highlighted the importance of the social assistance programs implemented by the Armenian government. He expressed hope to jointly create a secure social environment for the Artsakh people.

Mesropyan, in turn, assured that the support of the Armenians of Artsakh remains one of the priorities of the department he heads, and the Armenian government plans to launch new programs for this in the near future.
