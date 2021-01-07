Lawyer: Key issue of Armenia policy should be Azerbaijan’s de-occupation of territories

YEREVAN. – From the point of view of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, we must pay great attention to the existing facts. Thus, the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] Republic was formed in 1991, in connection with Soviet and international law. Lawyer Vardan Poghosyan stated this at Thursday’s conference.

He noted that it is necessary to realize and achieve within the framework of international relations that what happened in Artsakh in September, October, and November last year be described by the international community as aggression against a state. "It was Azerbaijan’s exercise of force that is prohibited under international law," Poghosyan explained.

In particular, he noted that the key issue of Armenia's foreign policy should be to see to it that the losses of the Armenian side in Karabakh are condemned at international instances and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Vardan Poghosyan added that Armenia should set itself the task of de-occupying the territories occupied by Azerbaijan.