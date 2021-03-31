News
Rouhani says US administration can lift sanctions on Iran in just an hour
Rouhani says US administration can lift sanctions on Iran in just an hour
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

The US administration can lift sanctions on Iran and resume the fulfillment of its obligations under the Iranian deal in almost just an hour, Tasnim reported referring to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, President Rouhani dismissed allegations that it would take the United States two or three months to renew its 2015 nuclear deal obligations as a lie. He added that the return of the Americans to their obligations and the lifting of sanctions on Iran will be possible in just an hour.

Rouhani expressed regret that the US administration did not take any serious measures to lift sanctions and put pressure on Iran.

US President Joe Biden, whose campaign promises were to return the US to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, refused to lift the anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by Donald Trump, and even put forward conditions for re-joining the deal Trump withdrew in 2018.
