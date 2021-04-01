Armenia ex-President Kocharyan extends condolences on Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan’s death

The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, on Thursday extended his condolences on the passing of legendary military commander Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the official Facebook page of the second President.
"I extend my condolences to Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan's relatives and close circles, his friends and comrades-in-arms. His role in the establishment of the Armenian army and our victories in the Karabakh war is invaluable. It is our duty to forever preserve the recollection of this prominent man," Kocharyan's official Facebook page reads.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am reported earlier, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Hero, commander of the military operation to liberate Shushi town in the first Artsakh war, Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan—a.k.a. Commandos—passed away Wednesday at the age of 81.