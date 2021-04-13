News
Artsakh ombudsman: Not so much Azerbaijan dictator’s disrespect but civilized humanity’s indifference is surprising
Artsakh ombudsman: Not so much Azerbaijan dictator’s disrespect but civilized humanity’s indifference is surprising
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The opening of the so-called “military park” in Baku is another manifestation of the morbid Armenophobia of the Azerbaijani authorities, which, on the one hand, expresses a huge hatred towards Armenians in Azerbaijani society, on the other hand, is a nourishing source of that hatred. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has noted this in a statement he released Tuesday.

“In all this, not so much the absolute disrespect of the dictator of Azerbaijan for humanity, but the indifference and tolerance of civilized humanity is surprising.

In front of the whole world, [Azerbaijan President] Ilham Aliev with fascist cynicism publicly insults, humiliates the dignity of an entire nation, and deliberately inflicts suffering on the relatives of the dead soldiers, missing people and prisoners of war.

Instead of condolences and shouting about the universality of human rights, the international community must properly assess the atrocities committed by Azerbaijan and hold it accountable for its crimes against humanity committed during the 44-day war,” also reads the Artsakh ombudsman’s statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
