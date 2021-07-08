News
Criminal case against opposition 'Armenia' bloc member physician goes to court
Criminal case against opposition 'Armenia' bloc member physician goes to court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The criminal case against Dr. Armen Charchyan—Izmirlian Medical Center director, and a member of the opposition "Armenia" bloc, led by second President Robert Kocharyan—will go to court. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Judicial Information System.

This criminal case has been assigned to Judge Vahe Misakyan.

Armen Charchyan has been charged under Article 154.2 of the Criminal Code—that is, giving bribes to voters, taking bribes, violating the ban on charity during elections, or obstructing the exercise of a voter's free will.

The court of first instance had ruled that he be remanded in custody. It had found that there were grounds to obstruct the investigation.

Also, the court had found Charchyan's detention to be illegal. After his release, he had given a press conference during which he had argued that the criminal case against him was concocted.

A recording was disseminated on the Internet, according to which Armen Charchyan was urging his employees at Izmirlian Medical Center to go and vote in the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. But according to his legal defense team, the edited version of that recording was submitted to the court, whereas in the full version, Charchyan had not threatened or put pressure on his employees.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
