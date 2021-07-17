News
Saturday
July 17
News
Saturday
July 17
Two more members of opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc apprehended
Two more members of opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc apprehended
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


This morning, police officers apprehended also Maria Petrosyan and Nikoghos Hovhannisyan, members of the opposition "Armenia" bloc—led by second President Robert Kocharyan. Hovhannisyan himself informed about this on Facebook Saturday.

"Freedom for political prisoners," he added, in particular.

Police officers have been carrying out tight surveillance at the main building of the Armenian government since Saturday morning.

They have apprehended from there 16 people, including "Armenia" bloc member Gegham Nazaryan who is the father of a soldier who died in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last year, as well as Taron Ghazaryan, Garnik Melkumyan, and Vardan Galstyan—members of the student union of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party—, who tried to hold a peaceful protest outside this government building.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
