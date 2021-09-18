News
Situation at Charles Aznavour Square in Yerevan is tense, police are apprehending demonstrators (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The situation at Charles Aznavour Square in Yerevan escalated and police officers started apprehending the demonstrators.

One of the demonstrators took the microphone and declared that the demonstrators wouldn’t leave the street and would continue to fight for police officers’ children as well, no matter how much the police try to apprehend them. “If you are ready to serve the Republic of Turkey, we are not ready,” the demonstrator added.

Afterwards, the police and demonstrators clashed, and police officers apprehended a few participants.

The gathered are shaming the police and chanting “yanichar, Turk”, “Nikol, traitor”. An old man who was participating in the demonstration started feeling bad when the police were trying to apprehend him.

A large number of police officers and policemen in red berets are overseeing the demonstration.

On September 21, a concert dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence will be held at Republic Square in Yerevan. Earlier, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had declared that “a vivid and scaled event will be held on Independence Day and will also be dedicated to the memory of those who fell in the war”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
