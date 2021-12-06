News
Armenia opposition lawmaker on local election results: Authorities rigged, pressured but still did not win
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Kristine Vardanyan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction of the National Assembly, reflected on PM Nikol Pashinyan's Facebook post related to the results of Sunday’s local elections in several communities of Armenia. Vardanyan wrote as follows, in particular, on Facebook:

"Not that they [i.e., the authorities] did not rig that is why they did not win, but they rigged, used every means, exerted pressure, and did not win even with that.

This is another miserable attempt to present defeat as a victory. From this text [written by Pashinyan] one can roughly imagine what night it was. The [political] team [of Pashinyan] is upset (…).

The removal of the authorities that have assumed the role of the enemy's advocate in Armenia is completely realistic and depends only on us. The rest are stories being told to distract us from this objective.”
Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Premier Pashinyan gave best assessment of local elections
By admitting that the ruling party failed…
 Armenia local elections: Ruling party loses by more than 13.5% in Vanadzor
The opposition bloc, led by the former mayor, won convincingly in the third-largest city of the country…
 Armenia local elections: Ruling party suffers crushing defeat in Aparan
With a record voter turnout…
 Armenia local elections: Bloc named after incumbent mayor wins in Sevan
It is noteworthy that the ruling party did not run in the voting in this city…
 Armenia Central Electoral Commission issues preliminary results of local elections
In Kapan, Ijevan, and Stepanavan cities…
 Opposition 'Armenia' Alliance inviting everyone to rally at Freedom Square on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.
It is necessary to form...
