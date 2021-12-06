Armenia opposition lawmaker on local election results: Authorities rigged, pressured but still did not win

Kristine Vardanyan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction of the National Assembly, reflected on PM Nikol Pashinyan's Facebook post related to the results of Sunday’s local elections in several communities of Armenia. Vardanyan wrote as follows, in particular, on Facebook:
"Not that they [i.e., the authorities] did not rig that is why they did not win, but they rigged, used every means, exerted pressure, and did not win even with that.
This is another miserable attempt to present defeat as a victory. From this text [written by Pashinyan] one can roughly imagine what night it was. The [political] team [of Pashinyan] is upset (…).
The removal of the authorities that have assumed the role of the enemy's advocate in Armenia is completely realistic and depends only on us. The rest are stories being told to distract us from this objective.”