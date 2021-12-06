News
PM: Practice of election-rigging undermined state resistance system emerging in early 1990s in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

As obvious as it is that the priorities of our agenda are related to external challenges, I shall nevertheless record that this quality of local elections, when the citizen is the Master and Decider, is our long-held dream come true. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote this on Facebook Monday morning—and in connection with Sunday’s local elections in several communities of Armenia.

He added as follows: "I know and understand the viewpoint that it would be better if the elections were rigged, but we would have a higher level of security. But my conviction has been, is, and will be that it is the long-standing practice of election-rigging that has undermined the system of state resistance emerging in the early [19]90s and led to security disasters through chain reactions.

Statehood and state institutions; this shall be the guarantee of our Future."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
