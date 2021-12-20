Yerevan hosts event dedicated to 9th anniversary of European Youth Parliament-Armenia

Today Yerevan hosted an event dedicated to the 9th anniversary of European Youth Parliament-Armenia.

The aim of the event was to raise awareness about the organization’s activities and ensure a platform for communication.

The European Youth Parliament is an independent educational program that gathers young people from all countries across Europe in order to discuss the current issues at the parliamentary level. The organization carries out its activities under the auspices of the Secretary-General of the Council of Europe.

The European Youth Parliament is the largest youth network in Europe. The main purpose of the organization is to ensure engagement of Armenian youth in decision-making and implementation of those decisions. Throughout its activities in Armenia, the European Youth Parliament has carried out over 120 educational programs, and they have been carried out with the participation of over 10,000 young Armenians, as well as 1,000 representatives from more than 70 countries around the world.