Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents discuss settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said following Russian-Azerbaijani talks that it is important to fully reach all agreements on the Karabakh settlement plan, RIA Novosti reported.

According to him, special attention was paid to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The importance of the full implementation of all trilateral agreements of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on Nagorno-Karabakh reached at the highest level has been confirmed," Putin said in a statement following the Russian-Azerbaijani talks.

 
