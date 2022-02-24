Kherson province reports loss of control over Henichesk district

The Kherson regional administration said that it has lost control over Henichesk district, the statement issued by the authorities on Thursday said, TASS reported.

"All state structures have gone under the control of the invaders. Equipment is standing right in the Henichesk, there are roadblocks in the area," the message posted on Facebook reads.

The authorities specified that this information was received from the district administration by phone.

The Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform said it had received confirmation of this information from Henichesk mayor Oleksandr Tulupov. According to them, Tulupov allegedly confirmed the presence of foreign troops in the city.

As of 6:15 pm Moscow time, there was no confirmation of this information from other sources, TASS reported.