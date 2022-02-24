News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
Kherson province reports loss of control over Henichesk district
Kherson province reports loss of control over Henichesk district
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Kherson regional administration said that it has lost control over Henichesk district, the statement issued by the authorities on Thursday said, TASS reported.

"All state structures have gone under the control of the invaders. Equipment is standing right in the Henichesk, there are roadblocks in the area," the message posted on Facebook reads.

The authorities specified that this information was received from the district administration by phone.

The Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform said it had received confirmation of this information from Henichesk mayor Oleksandr Tulupov. According to them, Tulupov allegedly confirmed the presence of foreign troops in the city.

As of 6:15 pm Moscow time, there was no confirmation of this information from other sources, TASS reported.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Biden announces complete breakdown in US-Russian relations
Biden said most countries in the world are in opposition to what the Russian leadership is doing...
 Biden: US won't fight against Russia in Ukraine
Biden on Thursday reiterated “our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine...
 US, Poland, OSCE temporarily evacuate members of their missions from Ukraine
Earlier, the US decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv...
 Biden says he and G7 heads agree on sanctions against Russia
"This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine...
 Russia and Iran presidents discuss Ukraine
It is noted that the conversation took place at the initiative of the Iranian side...
 How will Russian-Ukrainian war affect Armenia?
In recent months, geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia have led to a full-scale war...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos