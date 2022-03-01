News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
USD
484.86
EUR
541.98
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.86
EUR
541.98
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
Why Armenia supported Russia at Council of Europe?
Why Armenia supported Russia at Council of Europe?
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Yerevan's position is that the conflict in Ukraine should be resolved through diplomacy. That's why it is necessary to maintain diplomatic channels. Eduard Aghajanyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and  an MP from the ruling Civil Contract Party, stated this at Tuesday’s press conference—at the NA—of the members of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly—and commenting on why Armenia did not support Council of Europe (CoE) sanctions on Russia.

According to him, the severance of ties does not contribute to the development of diplomatic solutions.

"It is in this context that Armenia decided to vote like that," said Aghajanyan.

Last week, the CoE suspended Russia's representation in the organization. A total 42 countries voted for the suspension of Russia's representation, whereas only two countries—Russia itself and Armenia—voted against it. Turkey abstained while Azerbaijan did not take part in this vote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Unites States boycott Russian vodka
In accordance with the order, state agencies and institutions are ordered to stop relations with Russian legal entities...
 Russian aviation authority extends ban on flights to 11 airports in Russian south until March 8
Flights are thus still limited to the following airports...
 Boris Johnson rejects calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine
The journalist, Daria Kaleniuk held back tears as she told the prime minister the West was “afraid” to act...
 Bennett says Israel protects its interests by communicating with Russia and Ukraine
The State of Israel has taken a balanced and responsible position from the very beginning...
 NATO won't send troops or combat aircraft to support Kyiv
He noted that the Alliance will not send troops or combat aircraft to support Kyiv...
 What problems do Armenians living in Ukraine face?
Many of them are leaving their places of residence, and are mainly going to Europe…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos