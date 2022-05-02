Armenia FM meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said.
No other details of the meeting are reported at the moment.
Ararat Mirzoyan is currently in the US on a working visit, where he will take part in a session of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue.
In Washington, Ararat Mirzoyan has already met with USAID Director Samantha Power.
Meetings will be held with senior representatives of the US Congress.
During his visit, the Armenian Foreign Minister will give a speech at the Atlantic Council think tank.