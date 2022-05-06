Biden to sign new arms package for Ukraine worth at least $100 million

President Joe Biden is expected to sign a new weapons package for Ukraine worth at least $100 million as early as Friday or this weekend, Reuters reported, citing sources.
Officials said on condition of anonymity that the latest package will likely include more ammunition for systems such as howitzers. The Pentagon says it has already sent about 184,000 artillery rounds.
According to two officials, an announcement could be made as early as the next 24 hours.
Last month, Biden offered Ukraine a $33 billion aid package, including more than $20 billion in military aid.