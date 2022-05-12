News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 12
USD
466.87
EUR
492.22
RUB
6.86
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
466.87
EUR
492.22
RUB
6.86
Show news feed
Buric says alert is posted on their platform regarding disproportionate violence against journalists in Armenia
Buric says alert is posted on their platform regarding disproportionate violence against journalists in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

“As far as alleged disproportionate violence against journalists is concerned, an alert has already been posted on our Platform to promote the protection of journalism and safety of journalists: A reply from the authorities is awaited." The Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić replies to my letters on police violence. Taguhi Tovmasyan, an MP of the opposition "With Honor" Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs, wrote this on Facebook. Tovmasyan added as follows:

Regarding the cases on using disproportionate force by the police against citizens exercising their rights to peaceful assembly on April 29 and May 2, on the bodily injuries of people, also the cases on violence against journalists, I addressed the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić. In my letter I presented the situation in Armenia thoroughly, the evidently violent actions violating human rights. I requested my colleague to give relevant reaction to such cases as her public opinion may play a key role in the prevention of violence and protection of human rights.

The Secretary General, replying to my letter, writes that freedom of peaceful assembly is one of the foundations of a democratic, tolerant and pluralist society. It is guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights, as interpreted by the European Court of Human Rights including in cases concerning Armenia.

CoE Secretary General expects the police in their actions to adopt a human rights-based approach to policing assemblies and the use of force by law enforcement agencies should be lawful, necessary, proportionate and limited to cases where it is strictly unavoidable. Force should only be applied to the minimum extent necessary.

"Be assured that the Council of Europe and its relevant institutions will remain attentive to the situation and continue to work with the authorities in Armenia - as in other member states - to uphold these principles.

Marija Pejčinović Burić sums it up:

"As far as alleged disproportionate violence against journalists is concerned, an alert has already been posted on our Platform to promote the protection of journalism and safety of journalists. A reply from the authorities is awaited".

Surely I will continue with my efforts to share with the replies of other influential international organizations in the wake of achieving their consent for publicizing their opinions on such pressing issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Resistance Movement kicks off motorcades of civil disobedience in Yerevan
Afterward, actions of protest are planned in the Armenian capital…
 Newspaper: Climate in Armenia parliament majority faction is extremely tense, unhealthy
There is also a lot of reason for dissatisfaction from one's own teammates…
 Newspaper: Armenia opposition sets up group working with international organizations
Opposition MP Artur Ghazinyan said: "We inform about the illegalities allowed by the authorities”…
 Peaceful protesters surround City Hall of Yerevan
Deputies stand in the front row to rule out incidents...
 Resistance Movement holding rally at France Square in downtown Yerevan
Earlier in the day, it held motorcades of civil disobedience in the streets of the Armenian capital…
 Newspaper: Armenia law enforcement system advises PM not to hold rallies
As the number of people against the [incumbent] authorities is now higher than it was after the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [in the fall of 2020]…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos