Aliyev: Azerbaijan wants to sign peace agreement with Armenia

Azerbaijan wants to sign a peace agreement with Armenia, APA reported.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this at an enlarged meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart.
"We also extensively discussed the situation in the region, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. I know that after Azerbaijan, the president will visit Armenia. I am sure that after the end of this visit, he will have a complete picture. But our position is very clear. We want to sign a peace agreement with Armenia, we want to normalize relations and turn the page of hostility," the Azerbaijani President said.
Azerbaijan has not yet withdrawn the units invading the sovereign territory of Armenia, probably due to peaceful aspirations.