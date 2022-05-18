News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 18
USD
457.49
EUR
481.19
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
457.49
EUR
481.19
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Investigative Committee decides to detain uncle of Artsakh hero
Investigative Committee decides to detain uncle of Artsakh hero
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The investigator of the main military department of the Armenian Investigative Committee decided to detain Garik Galeyan's older brother, Artur Vanetsyan, head of the parliamentary faction I have the Honor, ​​wrote on his Facebook.

"We hope that the body conducting the proceedings will not take such a step and will not detain Artur Galeyan, and will also cancel the earlier decision to detain Garik Galeyan.

We consider it necessary to note that Artur Galeyan voluntarily appeared at the investigative body and did not try to hide or interfere with the investigation,” said Artur Vanetsyan.

On the eve of the building of the Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee, an incident occurred between investigators and the parents of the dead servicemen. In the Investigative Committee, the incident was regarded as an unauthorized entry into the territory. Today, the father of Artsakh hero Mkhitar Galeyan, Garik Galeyan, was detained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos