Francis Fukuyama: Russia will benefit enormously if Trump wins in 2024

One of the most influential political scientists in the United States, Francis Fukuyama, believes Russia will benefit enormously if former President Donald Trump is re-elected in 2024.

"If Donald Trump makes a comeback in 2024, that solves all of Russia's problems because he's apparently committed to pulling the US out of NATO. Russia will have achieved its major objectives simply by this change in American politics," Fukuyama said.

Fukuyama, a Stanford professor known for arguing that Western democracies are the end point of all political and economic systems, described Trump's return as dangerous for Ukraine and potentially fatal to the united front the West has put up in the face of a "Russian invasion."

Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Moscow. But the war and associated sanctions have not been in vain for the West, as inflation and energy prices have skyrocketed around the world. Questions remain open as to whether the West has the political will to continue unwavering support for Ukraine as economic difficulties put increasing pressure on governments.

" I think it is really important that Ukraine make some progress and regain military momentum over the summer, because unity in the West really depends on people believing that there is a military solution to the problem in the near term. If they feel that we're simply facing an extended stalemate that's going to go on forever, then I think the unity will start breaking, and there'll be more calls for Ukraine to give up territory in order to stop the war."

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the day before that the conflict in Ukraine is likely to continue as a "grueling war of attrition." Last month, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Insider that some estimates suggest the war could last until 2023 or 2024. This means that fighting in Ukraine could continue against the backdrop of the next U.S. presidential election.

Although Trump has not made an official statement, the former president is expected to run again in 2024.