Two planes of Turkish Air Force stationed in Kyiv to return to their permanent bases soon

Two aircraft of the Turkish Air Force stationed in Kyiv will soon be able to return to their permanent bases, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, TASS reported.
"We are discussing this issue with Russia and Ukraine. The planes will return at the first opportunity. I don't rule out that this may happen in the next few days," the minister said.
Turkish military transport aircraft have been staying at Kyiv's Borispol airport since February 24. The issue of their return to Turkey has been repeatedly discussed at Akar talks with Ukrainian and Russian authorities