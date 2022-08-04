News
Ukrainian court extends Medvedchuk's arrest
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Lviv court extended the detention of Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk until September 19.

On August 1, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin announced that one of the cases initiated against Medvedchuk was at the stage of judicial consideration, and the other was at the stage of pre-trial investigation. The Prosecutor General's Office submitted a petition to extend the terms of detention of the opposition politician in the second case, he said.

The Security Service of Ukraine announced the arrest of the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party in April. After that, Medvedchuk turned to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy with a request to exchange him for the inhabitants of Mariupol, who, according to him, could not leave the city during the ongoing hostilities there.

In 2021, Medvedchuk was placed under house arrest on suspicion of treason, embezzlement of national resources in Crimea, coal supplies from Donbass in late 2014 and early 2015 in the amount of more than 200 million hryvnias (about $7.6 million). As later, in February 2022, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported that the politician disappeared from house arrest.
