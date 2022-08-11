News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
Kim Jong-un's sister threatens to destroy authorities in Seoul because of Covid-19
Kim Jong-un's sister threatens to destroy authorities in Seoul because of Covid-19
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and deputy head of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said that Pyongyang would destroy South Korean authorities if they provoked the penetration of the coronavirus into North Korea.

"If the enemy persists in such dangerous actions as provoking the entry of the virus into our republic, we will respond to this not only by destroying the virus, but also by destroying the South Korean authorities," South Korea's Renhap News Agency reports.

On Thursday, Kim Jong-un triumphantly declared victory over the coronavirus in North Korea.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kim Jong Un says North Korea defeated coronavirus
He ordered the lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed in the country in May…
 1,849 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week
And two patients died from the coronavirus…
 Biden's test for COVID-19 remains positive
US President Joe Biden's new coronavirus antigen test results on Friday were positive...
 Ministry of Health: Number of people infected with COVID -19 in intensive care units and hospitals is increasing
It is hard to accept the fact that the number of covid-infected patients in intensive care units and hospitals is increasing...
 Armenian FM receives new WHO Representative in Armenia
According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry...
 Joe Biden tests positive again for COVID-19
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos