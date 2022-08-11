Kim Jong-un's sister threatens to destroy authorities in Seoul because of Covid-19

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and deputy head of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said that Pyongyang would destroy South Korean authorities if they provoked the penetration of the coronavirus into North Korea.
"If the enemy persists in such dangerous actions as provoking the entry of the virus into our republic, we will respond to this not only by destroying the virus, but also by destroying the South Korean authorities," South Korea's Renhap News Agency reports.
On Thursday, Kim Jong-un triumphantly declared victory over the coronavirus in North Korea.