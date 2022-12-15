Zatulin: Armenia needs real support from Russia

Armenia needs verbal and real support from its ally Russia, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Konstantin Zatulin said in a conversation with 168.am.
"This is exactly what I stand for throughout my political career. I have always believed that Russia and Armenia are motivated to be allies. But there is also the Armenian government's responsibility for allied relations, and there is much to talk about here as well.
Russia, I will not hide it, is somewhat cautious on Armenian-Azerbaijani issues and expects to achieve results through peaceful means for obvious reasons.
Among these reasons are not only the desire to maintain some kind of relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey standing behind it, but also the fact that Russia is in a confrontation with the West because of the events in Ukraine, it is engaged in military actions. From this point of view one can understand Russia's position. Although I am in no way trying to absolve us of our responsibilities or our obligations in this way.
As for the fact that we need to react more quickly, more decisively, and more definitively, including in terms of stating what is happening on an official public level, I agree with that.
I talked about this in September, when there were fights on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the deputy said.