Friday
December 16
Friday
December 16
Air-raid alert declared across Ukraine: Local media report explosions
Air-raid alert declared across Ukraine: Local media report explosions
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

On Friday, December 16, the morning for Ukraine began with an air alert. It was announced in all regions in connection with the launch of missiles by the Russians, reports UNIAN.

Ukrainians are urged not to ignore the air-alert signals because Russia is launching missiles with strategic aviation. In particular, the head of the Mykolayiv OVA Vitaly Kim warned.

Later Kim added that about 60 Russian missiles are expected to be launched.

For his part, Vitaliy Bunechko, chairman of the Zhytomyr Oblast, warned of the threat of a massive missile strike.

As of 9:15, there are arrivals at the energy infrastructure in several regions, the head of the Odessa OVA Marchenko said.

According to the source, explosions have been heard in Kyiv and the region.  According to preliminary information, both in the capital and in the region are working air defense.

There are also reports of explosions in Kharkiv. According to Igor Terekhov, the mayor of the city, Russia is shelling infrastructure facilities.

In addition, there are reports of explosions in Krivoy Rog in Dnepropetrovsk region, Zaporozhye, Kirovograd and Poltava regions.

Due to the threat of a missile strike on energy infrastructure facilities, emergency power outages were imposed in some regions.
