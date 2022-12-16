Hong Kong and mainland China plan to open borders

The border between Hong Kong and mainland China could fully open as early as next month, the South China Morning Post reported, citing knowledgeable sources.
Most of Hong Kong's border crossings have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. Under the current restrictions, people can enter mainland China using the city's airport as well as checkpoints at the Shenzhen Bay Bridge and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.
Hong Kong intends to fully open its borders with mainland China and resume high-speed train service to southern China's Guangdong province from early next month, according to the paper.
The expected opening of the borders follows the city government's decision to lift anti-epidemic restrictions, for example, this week's complete lifting of the three-day home self-imposed isolation for those arriving from abroad.
Mainland Chinese authorities have also already begun relaxing anti-epidemic measures to help ease the cross-border flow of people and goods from Hong Kong, including increasing the daily quota for the number of people who can cross the border from 2,000 to 2,500.
Hong Kong Chief of Staff John Li previously said that the Hong Kong government would continue to maintain close contact with relevant agencies on the mainland.
Another source familiar with the plan to fully open the border told the newspaper that Beijing aims to restore traffic by early next month to revitalize the economies of both Hong Kong and mainland China.