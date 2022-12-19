Erdogan says new Typhoon missile can fly 1,000 km

Turkey's new Typhoon ballistic missile is capable of covering 1,000 kilometers, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, Anadolu news agency reported.
"The range of the Typhoon missile was stated to be 560 km, but we don't find even 560 is sufficient. I had a meeting last week. I asked what the final situation was. They said we will overcome [the Typhoon] 1,000 km," Erdogan said.
The president noted that such technological developments in Turkey should be feared by Greece, and warned it against "messing with" Ankara. Erdogan noted that his country is not set up for a conflict with Athens in the Aegean Sea.
Turkey tested the Typhoon missile in October this year. The Bloomberg agency citing its sources wrote that it flew 561 kilometers - from the launching point near the city of Rize (on the Black Sea near the border with Georgia) to the coast of Sinop (also on the Black Sea, 300 kilometers from Ankara). Bloomberg noted that the missile is the farthest of all such weapons developed in Turkey.