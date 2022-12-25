News
Lithuania signs agreement on purchase of U.S. kamikaze drones worth €45 million
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Lithuanian Defense Ministry has signed an agreement to purchase U.S. Switchblade 600 drones, becoming the first European NATO member to order these kamikaze drones, Defense News reported.

"These combat drones are a new redeployable capability that will give the Lithuanian Armed Forces the ability to destroy enemy tanks and other armoured vehicles up to 40 kilometres away. Our Armed Forces have never had such a capability before," Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said in a statement.

The cost of the deal is about 45 million euros.

The U.S. company AeroVironment produces kamikaze drones, sometimes called barraging munitions. It is not yet clear how many Switchblade 600 systems Lithuania will receive.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
