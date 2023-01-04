News
Kyrgyz authorities ban local singers from performing with phonograms
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Culture

Kirghiz authorities prohibited local singers to perform with lip-synch. The restriction applies to performances at state cultural and educational institutions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Culture, Talk Moscow reported.

They are theaters, concert halls, cinemas, clubs, museums and libraries. One will have to sing live at concerts and other cultural events from January 1, 2023.

Minister Altynbek Maksutov entrusted responsibility for execution of the order to the leadership of each individual institution. The Minister promised to personally monitor compliance with the phonogram ban.

The restrictions were announced at the end of 2020. In February 2021, the department obliged artists to indicate on posters and tickets whether they will sing live. The then Minister Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov stated that culture begins with honesty, and urged the audience and listeners not to be deceived.

 
