Tasnim: IRGC member killed in terror attack in Tehran

A member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed Tuesday night in Tehran, Tasnim reported.
Qassem Fathollahi, who served in the IRGC's Mohammad Rasool Allah unit in Tehran, died after he was shot four times in a terrorist attack in front of his home Tuesday night.
The deceased was also the commander of the Basij base at a mosque in the Mokhtari neighborhood of central Tehran.
Speaking to Tasnim, the head of the Tehran Police Information Center said that the IRGC soldier was attacked by unknown assailants.
Colonel Ali Sabahi said that the police investigation found traces of the robbery in the apartments near the assassination attempt, noting that detectives are investigating the case.