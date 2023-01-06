News
Azerbaijan opens fire on Nagorno-Karabakh civilian  
Azerbaijan opens fire on Nagorno-Karabakh civilian  
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

At 1:35 p.m. on January 6, a resident of Khatsi village of the Nagorno-Karabakh's Martuni region informed Armenian News-NEWS.am the press service of the Karabakh Ministry of Internal Affairs that he contacted the police.

He particularly informed that at about 13:00 in the area named Kakhnun tak during the agricultural works with Belarus 82-1 tractor from the adjoining Azerbaijani military position the fire was opened from small arms. As a result, the agricultural work was stopped.
