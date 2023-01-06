Mexico arrests drug lord El Chapo's son ahead of Biden's visit

Azerbaijan opens fire on Nagorno-Karabakh civilian

Iran says large-scale cyberattack on Central Bank website prevented

Ankara predicts aggravation of war in Ukraine in coming months

Armenia ranks 94th in Global Firepower rating on might of world armies in 2023

Azerbaijani media report on shootings on border with Iran

Dubai unveils $8.7 trillion economic plan for next decade

Times: West must stop playing Erdogan's dangerous game

Catholicos of All Armenians expresses unconditional support to Armenians of Karabakh

UN Security Council members highlights need to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

At least 149 Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in 2022, Razm.info research

Turkey's Supreme Court decides to temporarily freeze funds of pro-Kurdish party

U.S. and Ukraine reject Russia's proposed ceasefire

US and Germany will send infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Mexican drug cartels rampage in Culiacan

Mercedes-Benz intends to invest billions of euros to build 10,000 fast charging points for electric cars

U.S. resident poisons her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs to take over his home

Amateur archaeologist uncovers secret of primitive ice age writing system

Morocco complains of harassment over corruption scandal in European Parliament

Calls to authorities to send modern tanks to Ukraine become more frequent in Germany

Karabakh grocery stores practically empty, number of closed stores in capital Stepanakert increases

US pledges to provide $30M in aid to Moldova

Around 100 HALO Trust local staff are in Karabakh

Iran MFA says French Institute for Research in Iran to be closed in response to new cartoons by Charlie Hebdo

Police arrest 9 terrorists in southern Iran

Turkey, Syria, Russia FMs’ meeting may take place in UAE in coming days, media report

Marukyan: By starving 120K population of Karabakh, Azerbaijan affirms that all demands of Artsakh people are legitimate

Erdogan tells Zelenskyy about his readiness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine ‘for peace’

PM congratulates on upcoming Armenian Christmas

Amazon announces more than 18,000 job cuts

Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas

New Czech Rep. ambassador to Armenia expresses wish to assist process of developing cooperation

US House of Representatives fails to elect speaker for 2nd consecutive day

Armenia FM briefs France envoy on situation due to Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor (PHOTOS)

Iran general warns Azerbaijan not to repeat Saddam Hussein's mistakes

Lindsey Snell: Azerbaijani ‘eco-activists’ blocking Lachin corridor are bussed in to do shifts at ‘demonstration’

Armenia MFA is in contact with international organizations to address humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijani society created by President Aliyev is almost completely poisoned by xenophobia

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

Palestinians say teen killed by Israel army in West Bank clashes

Glendale, California Councilmember unable to visit Karabakh due to Azerbaijan blockade of Lachin corridor

Erdogan, Putin discuss energy, Ukraine, Syria

Provincial governor of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor: We will meet with EU monitoring team in coming days

Natural gas price in Europe drops below $700 per 1,000 cubic meters for first time since September 2021

Russia Patriarch calls for Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine

Karabakh state minister: Negotiations not being conducted on reopening of Lachin corridor

8 family members, including 5 kids, found shot to death in their home in US state of Utah

Ned Price: US Secretary of State will have telephone conversation with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs in coming days

US State Department announces Philip Reeker’s retirement as senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations

Armenia premier: Current situation makes sending of international fact-finding mission to Karabakh even more necessary

Armenia PM: We expect substantive steps from Russia

Artsakh state minister: Opening air corridor is only decision that can dramatically change situation

Karabakh state minister: We will endure

Some 200,000 turn out over 3 days to view Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body

AFP: European Parliament corruption scandal clouds Borrell's visit to Morocco

Japan's PM pledges to deepen country's alliance with US as part of new defense policy

Former Czech PM returns to court to fight fraud charges ahead of presidential election

Hosseini: Saudi Arabia expressed readiness to resume talks with Iran

Climate activists spray-painted front gate of French prime minister's office

Pakistan to close malls and markets early to save energy

2 car bombs kill at least 15 people in Somalia

Gazprom reports on historical records of daily gas exports to China

Media: German Defense Minister faces barrage of criticism for her actions in relation to Ukraine

Greece responds to Turkey's threats: Athens will not give up its sovereign rights in Aegean Sea

India approves $2.11 billion stimulus plan to promote green hydrogen

Special services of Russia and Kazakhstan neutralize criminal grouping in Baikonur

Arman Tatoyan: Over 120,000 people, including 30,000 children, are ethnically cleansed

Islamic State claims responsibility for bombing near checkpoint at military airport in Kabul

Turkey announces possibility of joint patrols with Russia in northern Syria

Iran and Russia sign deal to build ship for Iranian-Russian port of Solyanka

Protest in support of Artsakh takes place in Los Angeles

Genocide Watch: U.S. should impose sanctions on Azerbaijan

South Korea's president threatens to break military pact with North Korea

What can ratification of International Criminal Court Charter bring to Armenia?

Los Angeles mayor and city council president address US president on Lachin corridor issue

President of Kazakhstan appointed new ministers

LA mayor calls for end to Lachin corridor blockade

Price says US continues to promote direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Tasnim: IRGC member killed in terror attack in Tehran

Artsakh Ombudsman: Artsakh children deserve love and support, nutrition, safety, and security

Lukashenko signs law on ratification of changes in gas prices from Russia

Tehran-Baku relations: Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan leaves for consultations at home

Iranian police claim elimination of terrorist group in south of country

Oil facilities in Yemen acquired by Zenith Netherlands, a major international company

Azerbaijani Defense Minister orders to increase efficiency of reserve servicemen training

Foreign Minister: The blockade requires the revision of Artsakh's philosophy and state-building strategy

U.S. House fails to choose speaker for first time in 100 years after first-round vote

With mediation and support of ICRC, 2 patients from Artsakh transferred to Armenian hospitals

Kalin: Iranian President may visit Turkey in coming weeks

Ban on foreigners buying homes goes into effect in Canada

No bank robbery reported in Denmark for first time in years

Kyrgyz authorities ban local singers from performing with phonograms

Poland to ask UN to intervene in issue of war reparations

Iran official: 94 suspects of General Soleimani assassination case are Americans

Political technologist: Russia wants to pull out Karabakh military sphere from Armenia control

Armenia PM chairs ruling party board meeting

Biden, Kishida expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13

Turkey inflation drops to 64.27% in December

The Times of Israel: Blinken asks new Israeli FM to convey messages on to Lavrov

Iran court finds Belgium citizen guilty of spying for US