It's snowing in all regions of Artsakh, the State Service for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh noted.
The snow cover is 2-3 cm on Stepanakert-Krasni-Nngi, Khachen-Tseh Dzor sections, on Martakert-Drmbo highway and in Martuni district, and 5-6 cm in Shushi district.
All interdistrict roads are cleared of snow and treated with a mixture of salt and sand if necessary.
Precipitation in the form of snow in the country will continue for the next 4 days, so drivers are advised to drive only with winter tires.