New Bayraktar tested in Turkey

Turkey has tested a new vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Anadolu news agency reported.
The drones were created by Baykar, which previously released Bayraktar drones.
According to the agency, the new UAV has successfully gained an operating altitude of 8 thousand feet (2438.4 meters).
The drone, which is planned to be adopted by the Turkish Armed Forces as early as 2023, is capable of flying in autonomous and semi-autonomous mode, as well as autonomously taking off and landing.
The new UAV will be located on the flagship of the Turkish Navy, the landing ship TCG Anadolu.
The drone is also capable of performing monitoring and intelligence gathering tasks.