Show news feed
Russian peacekeepers continue talks to unblock the Lachin corridor
Russian peacekeepers continue talks to unblock the Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The command of Russian peacekeepers continues the negotiation process with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to resume unimpeded vehicular traffic on the Stepanakert-Goris road.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, patrols have been conducted along three routes in the Mardakert and Martuni districts and the Lachin corridor.

To ensure the security of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents, continuous interaction is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
