Armenian and Luxembourg foreign ministers have phone call
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone call with Luxembourg FM Jean Asselborn on Thursday, the MFA reported.

Ararat Mirzoyan drew his counterpart's attention to the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia and the outside world, for spurious environmental reasons. The Armenian FM said that Azerbaijan grossly violates the provisions of the statement of November 9, 2020, as well as international humanitarian law.

The Foreign Minister noted that the Azerbaijani side through its actions seeks to subject the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of clear calls and targeted steps by the international community.

In the course of the conversation between Armenia and Luxembourg Foreign Ministers also touched upon the perspectives of bilateral and EU-Armenia relations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
