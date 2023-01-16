ECtHR issues urgent notice to monitor implementation of its decision to unblock Lachine Corridor

Today, the European Court of Human Rights sent an urgent notice to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in order to monitor Azerbaijan's implementation of its December 21, 2022 decision to unblock the Lachin Corridor.

On December 22, 2022, Azerbaijan appealed to the European Court, demanding to cancel the decision to apply an interim measure. At the same time, Azerbaijan demanded to apply interim measures against Armenia, that is, to take all the measures within its jurisdiction aimed at the adequate treatment of people in need of urgent medical assistance on the territory of Azerbaijan at the place of temporary deployment of Russian gamekeepers and to avoid creating any obstacles in this direction.

In response, in December 2022 and January 2023, the Office of the Representative for International Legal Affairs sent regularly updated information to the European Court about the difficult humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh around the Lachin Corridor. At the same time, the Office of the Representative for International Legal Affairs requested the European Court to send an immediate notification to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe regarding Azerbaijan's failure to comply with the decision of the European Court of December 21, 2022.

The European Court, taking into account the arguments presented by the parties, today rejected Azerbaijan's claims in full, leaving the decision of December 21, 2022 in force. The European Court also rejected Azerbaijan's request to apply an interim measure against Armenia.