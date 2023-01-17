News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
India and Egypt to hold first-ever military exercise of special forces
India and Egypt to hold first-ever military exercise of special forces
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

India and Egypt intend to hold the first ever joint exercises in the history of the two countries, which will involve special forces. According to the news agency ANI, Egyptian ambassador to India Wael Hamed noted.

According to the ambassador, the maneuvers will take place in the state of Rajasthan in the cities of Udaipur, Jaipur and Jodhpur.

"This is the first time we will hold joint military exercises with Egyptian and Indian special forces in Udaipur, Jaipur and Jodhpur. And we are expanding our defense cooperation not only to joint exercises of the air force and navy, but also in the special forces," Hamed was quoted as saying by the publication.

The joint Indian and Egyptian naval exercises took place on September 5, 2021 in the Mediterranean Sea. They included operations to intercept ships at sea, transport cargo using helicopters between the ships of the two countries, as well as exercises on the recovery of equipment.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos