India and Egypt to hold first-ever military exercise of special forces

India and Egypt intend to hold the first ever joint exercises in the history of the two countries, which will involve special forces. According to the news agency ANI, Egyptian ambassador to India Wael Hamed noted.
According to the ambassador, the maneuvers will take place in the state of Rajasthan in the cities of Udaipur, Jaipur and Jodhpur.
"This is the first time we will hold joint military exercises with Egyptian and Indian special forces in Udaipur, Jaipur and Jodhpur. And we are expanding our defense cooperation not only to joint exercises of the air force and navy, but also in the special forces," Hamed was quoted as saying by the publication.
The joint Indian and Egyptian naval exercises took place on September 5, 2021 in the Mediterranean Sea. They included operations to intercept ships at sea, transport cargo using helicopters between the ships of the two countries, as well as exercises on the recovery of equipment.