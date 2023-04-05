Economy minister: Armenia tries to focus more on medium and high-tech products (PHOTOS)

Under the chairmanship of the Minister of Economy, Vahan Kerobyan, a presentation on the export of US goods through Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) was held at the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.
During the event, Laura Buffo, Deputy Assistant US Trade Representative for GSP, thoroughly presented the procedures for using this system and the possibilities of expanding exports, the ministry informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"Armenia has traditionally acted as a food exporter, but we are trying to change the structure and focus more on medium and high-tech products," said Kerobyan.
The minister added that the export of solar panels is particularly promising today.