Hulusi Akar: Ankara hopes Turkish and Armenian peoples will be able to establish relations
Hulusi Akar: Ankara hopes Turkish and Armenian peoples will be able to establish relations
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Ankara hopes that the Turkish and Armenian peoples will be able to establish relations, Turkey’s National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has announced, Aydinlik newspaper reported.

"Turkey maintains the belief that the Turkish and Armenian peoples, who have lived in an atmosphere of tolerance and peace for centuries, will be able to establish relations within the framework of friendship and cooperation," said Akar.

Speaking about the events that took place in the Ottoman Empire in 1915, the Turkish defense minister recall that the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "declared, at any opportunity and on any platform, that Ankara is open to the work of objective committees that historians shall form."

"We once again repeat our call on this issue. Armenia, like Turkey, must open its archives for international historians, accept the results, and not worry on this occasion. However, there has been no response [from Armenia] to this proposal [by Turkey] so far," the Turkish defense minister added.
Armenia official: Preparations being made in event of Turkey border reopening
Negotiations are being held toward opening the border for the citizens of third countries and the holders of diplomatic passports, the State Revenue Committee chief told reporters…
 Ararat Mirzoyan: Armenia, Turkey have agreed to open their border for 3rd countries’ citizens
By the beginning of the 2023 tourist season, the Armenian FM noted…
 Kerobyan: Border is open for Turkey agricultural products’ import, Turkish goods come to Armenia without hindrance
In general, the productivity of Armenia's economy in 2021 was about $7 per hour of GDP created by one person, the economy minister said...
 Vahan Kerobyan: Armenia-Turkey trade amounted to more than $300M in 2022
It is mainly about imports, the Armenian economy minister added…
 Armenian Foreign Ministry: Bridges and roads on border with Turkey are usable
The ministry added that work will continue to open the border to citizens of third countries...
 Opposition MP: Armenia will not get any economic benefit if Turkey border is reopened
There is no substantiated economic assessment of what benefit Armenia can have…
