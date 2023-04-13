News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 13
USD
388.21
EUR
424.12
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.21
EUR
424.12
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Pashinyan: We are ready to withdraw troops to safe distance along Armenia-Azerbaijan 1991 border
Pashinyan: We are ready to withdraw troops to safe distance along Armenia-Azerbaijan 1991 border
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The situation since March 30 at the Tegh village section of Armenia needs a detailed examination, including evaluating our actions in terms of actions to protect that part of the state border from the beginning. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Armenian government.

"At the same time, I must record that Azerbaijan's actions at that section are provocative and contradict the statements adopted at the meetings held on October 6, 2022 in Prague and on October 31, 2022 in Sochi.

"In terms of the political assessment of the border situation, I believe that the message disseminated by the EU the previous day, where the border line of 1991 is emphasized, is important. It’s about the administrative border that existed between the Armenian SSR and the Azerbaijan SSR, which was transformed into a state border on December 21, 1991 by the Almaty Declaration. That border line must be respected, the EU statement notes.

"It emphasizes the withdrawal of the armed forces of both sides from that border line to a safe distance as a reliable guarantee of the stability of the situation. Armenia is ready to go to such a measure along the entire border line of Armenia-Azerbaijan in 1991. We express our readiness in this regard since 2021, and such an action stems from the logic of the Prague quadrilateral and the Sochi trilateral agreements," said the Armenian PM.

He added, however, that such a solution is hindered by Azerbaijan's destructive approach.

"Azerbaijan systematically demonstrates its practice of not fulfilling the agreements reached on international platforms. This is the case with the issue of the release of [Armenian] captives, this is the case with the maintenance of the ceasefire regime and the non-use of force and the threat of force, on which the written agreement was reached on October 31, 2022 in Sochi, this is the case in the matter of the Lachin corridor’s illegal blockade, which Azerbaijan continues despite also the February 22 decision of the highest international court instance, the International Court of Justice. But in case of not fulfilling the court's decision, there are internationally defined mechanisms, and our efforts should be focused on the implementation of those mechanisms," the Armenian premier stressed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia village youth tell how they caught Azerbaijani
They are from Achanan village of Syunik Province…
 Azerbaijani who crossed border into Armenia is caught by locals, found in Achanan village territory
The search for him had continued for three days…
 2nd Azerbaijan soldier found, detained in Armenia
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed...
 Armenian health minister: Wounded soldier in critical condition due to Azerbaijan provocation has stabilized
Anahit Avanesyan added that there is some positive change in the conditions of the other wounded servicemen as well…
 Premier: Armenia ready for reopening of transport links, delimitation of borders
Despite all the difficulties, we continue to be committed to and engaged in the policy of settling all regional issues through negotiations…
 Azerbaijan MFA accuses France foreign ministry of ‘smear campaign’ and ‘unfair position’
In connection with the latest Azerbaijani military aggression against Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos