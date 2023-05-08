Deputy Foreign Ministers meet with French Ambassador

Deputy Foreign Ministers Vahe Gevorgyan and Vahan Kostanyan received French Ambassador to Armenia Anne Luo on May 8. The Armenian Foreign Ministry reports NEWS.am.
According to the report, the interlocutors exchanged views on recent developments in the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The deputy foreign ministers once again presented the Armenian side's positions on the principal issues within the framework of the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Referring to the ongoing blockade of the Lachine Corridor by Azerbaijan in violation of the November 9, 2020, tripartite statement and humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, the need for effective steps by partners interested in the stability of the South Caucasus was confirmed.