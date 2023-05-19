16 children with food poisoning ate boiled eggs, yogurt soup, pea soup, pasta pilaf in Armenia kindergarten

At 10:30pm Thursday, the Ararat provincial center of the Food Safety Inspection Body (FSIB) of Armenia received a verbal report from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention that six children, aged 3 to 4 years old, attending a nursery kindergarten in Artashat city were transferred to the Artashat hospital, with signs of food poisoning, FSIB noted in a statement.

One child was taken to Muratsan hospital in Yerevan.

But as of 10:30am Friday, the number of kids from the aforesaid kindergarten who were hospitalized had reached 16, and two of them are in the infectious disease ward.

The children are in satisfactory condition.

Initial diagnosis was unverified food poisoning and vomiting.

Samples were taken from the food on Thursday’s menu (boiled eggs, yogurt soup, pea soup, pasta pilaf) of this kindergarten. The samples have been submitted for lab tests, and the respective results will be announced later.