Pashinyan, UK official discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia received Leo Docherty, the visiting United Kingdom Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Europe, the Prime Minister's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The premier emphasized Armenia’s close cooperation and development with the UK in various domains, and expressed his belief that these bilateral relations have great potential for progress.
Docherty, in turn, noted that it has already been announced to start the UK’s strategic dialogue with Armenia, and added that they are interested in expanding ties in various domains.
In particular, they discussed matters related to trade and economic interaction, and the possibilities of implementation of programs in solar energy and some other domains. Pashinyan, for his part, added that the Armenian government was interested in drawing UK investors to the Armenian market.
The interlocutors reflected also on process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructures, ensuring border delimitation and security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh—in particular, the humanitarian crisis created there as a result of Azerbaijan's ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, and the need for the introduction of an international dialogue mechanism between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan. The Armenian premier noted that the goal of Azerbaijan's policy of not only blocking the aforesaid corridor, but also depriving the people of Nagorno-Karabakh of natural gas and electricity, was to subject the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.