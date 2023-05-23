News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 23
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Show news feed
Pashinyan, UK official discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
Pashinyan, UK official discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia received Leo Docherty, the visiting United Kingdom Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Europe, the Prime Minister's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The premier emphasized Armenia’s close cooperation and development with the UK in various domains, and expressed his belief that these bilateral relations have great potential for progress.

Docherty, in turn, noted that it has already been announced to start the UK’s strategic dialogue with Armenia, and added that they are interested in expanding ties in various domains.

In particular, they discussed matters related to trade and economic interaction, and the possibilities of implementation of programs in solar energy and some other domains. Pashinyan, for his part, added that the Armenian government was interested in drawing UK investors to the Armenian market.

The interlocutors reflected also on process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructures, ensuring border delimitation and security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh—in particular, the humanitarian crisis created there as a result of Azerbaijan's ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, and the need for the introduction of an international dialogue mechanism between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan. The Armenian premier noted that the goal of Azerbaijan's policy of not only blocking the aforesaid corridor, but also depriving the people of Nagorno-Karabakh of natural gas and electricity, was to subject the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mirzoyan: Azerbaijan, parallel to peace talks, continues Armenia sovereign territory occupation
To illegally block the Lachin corridor, the Armenian FM noted…
 Armenia FM: In Washington it was managed to reach agreement on 2 more articles in draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan
Armenia is ready to open regional communications based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality, and reciprocity…
 Leo Docherty wants universal peace in South Caucasus
And as soon as possible, the visiting UK Under Secretary of State for Europe added in Armenia…
 Armenia PM on Azerbaijanis’ extradition: We are ready to discuss it after going through legal procedures
Pashinyan noted, however, that there were no such Azerbaijanis in Armenia at the moment…
 Aliyev considers signing of peace agreement with Armenia ‘inevitable’
The Azerbaijani president noted about this after the meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart on Monday in Vilnius…
 Armenia premier: Azerbaijan's 86,600 square kilometers include enclaves
And Artsvashen [village] is part of Armenia's territorial integrity of 29,800 square kilometers….
Most
Read Viewed
Photos