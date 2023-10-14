News
Borrell: Israel's plan to evacuate over million people from Gaza in a day is ‘utterly unrealistic’
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Israel's plan to evacuate more than a million people from northern Gaza in one day was "utterly unrealistic", AFP reports.

“About this warning of the Israeli Army for the civilian leaving the north of Gaza, certainly, civilians must be pre-warned. They must be alerted about incoming military operations in order to allow them to leave, which is what Israel has done. But such warnings, and the expected move[ment]s that they should produce, of a large part of the population – we are talking about 1 million people – must be realistic. And certainly, this is utterly unrealistic, that 1 million people can move in 24 hours,” Borrell said at a press conference in Beijing on the final day of a three-day diplomatic visit to China.
