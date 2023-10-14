IDF calls on Gazans to move from north to south via evacuation corridors

In a message in Arabic, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told residents of the northern Gaza Strip that they should move to southern Gaza using evacuation corridors between 10 am and 4 pm, the Times of Israel reports.
“If you care about yourself and your loved ones, go south as instructed. “Rest assured that Hamas leaders have taken care of themselves and are taking cover from strikes in the region,” the message reads.
The IDF informed the United Nations that all Palestinians north of Wadi Gaza must move to the southern part of the Strip.
The call for evacuation suggests that the Defense Forces might be getting ready for a ground operation following a week of airstrikes in response to a major Hamas assault the previous Saturday.