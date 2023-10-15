Axios: Iran sends message to Israel regarding war with Hamas

Iran sent Saturday a message to Israel emphasizing that it does not want the war between Hamas and Israel to further escalate, but that it would have to intervene if the Israeli operation in Gaza continues, Axios reports, citing two diplomatic sources familiar with situation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland on Saturday in Beirut, the sources said.

Wennesland urged Amirabdollahian to assist in preventing the Gazan-Israeli conflict from escalating across the broader Middle East region.

Iran's Foreign Minister replied that Iran aims to avoid the conflict turning into a regional war and seeks to contribute to the release of civilians held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

However, he emphasized that Iran has certain boundaries, stating that if the Israeli military operation persists, particularly in the event that Israel proceeds with its commitment to conduct a ground offensive in Gaza, Iran will feel compelled to take action.

According to Axios, Tor Wennesland contacted Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and other officials and relayed Iran's message. Wennesland's office confirmed he met with Amirabdollahian on Saturday, saying they discussed “diplomatic efforts to release hostages, de-escalate and prevent a spillover of the conflict to the wider region.”