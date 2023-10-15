Iranian FM meets head of Hamas Politburo

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with the head of the Hamas Politburo Ismail Haniyeh in the capital of Qatar, IRNA reports.
The meeting took place on Saturday a few hours after the Iranian minister arrived in Doha, where he also met with the Foreign Minister and Prime Minister of Qatar.
It was the first meeting between Iranian and Hamas officials since last Saturday, when the Palestinian group launched an operation against Israel.
Amirabdollahian is in Qatar for the fourth leg of his regional tour, which began on Thursday. He has already visited Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.