News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Raisi-Macron phone call: Opening other fronts is possible
Raisi-Macron phone call: Opening other fronts is possible
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi 15 held telephone conversations with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the parties discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran President, Mohammad Jamshidi, announced.

He said that at the initiative of the French side, a telephone conversation between Ebrahim Raisi and the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron took place, IRNA reports.

“During the negotiations, the Iranian president emphasized that in light of the ongoing aggression, war crimes and killings by Israel against the Palestinians, as well as the blockade of Gaza, there is a possibility that the situation will become more complicated and other fronts will open,” Jamshidi said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos