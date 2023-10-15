Raisi-Macron phone call: Opening other fronts is possible

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi 15 held telephone conversations with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the parties discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran President, Mohammad Jamshidi, announced.
He said that at the initiative of the French side, a telephone conversation between Ebrahim Raisi and the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron took place, IRNA reports.
“During the negotiations, the Iranian president emphasized that in light of the ongoing aggression, war crimes and killings by Israel against the Palestinians, as well as the blockade of Gaza, there is a possibility that the situation will become more complicated and other fronts will open,” Jamshidi said.