Armenia allocates €50,000 to Slovenia for flood relief

The Armenian government has earmarked 50,000 euros to Slovenia for flood relief, announced Ani Badalyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia.
The Armenian government has approved the allocation of 50,000 euros for the fight against the consequences of the flood, the biggest natural disaster in Slovenia's recent history, Badalyan noted.
According to her, the decision followed the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia and meetings with his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon, during which Armenia expressed its readiness to help Slovenia.
Earlier, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob assessed the damage from the flood at €9.9 billion.